Overview of Dr. Mohamad Saad, DO

Dr. Mohamad Saad, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Saad works at Sharif Surgical LLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Appendicitis and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.