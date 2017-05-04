Dr. Mohamad Al-Sayed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Sayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Al-Sayed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamad Al-Sayed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Dimas, CA. They completed their fellowship with City Of Hope Medical Center|Harbor UCLA
Locations
Mohamad Al-Sayed, MD1330 W Covina Blvd Ste 101, San Dimas, CA 91773 Directions (909) 927-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Al Sayed is AWESOME! He is the first doctor that explained to me exactly what was going on with my symptoms. If you're not having a positive experience with this Doctor, perhaps YOU are not listening. Because of Dr Al Sayed I am feeling better than I have in YEARS. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mohamad Al-Sayed, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Sayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Sayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.