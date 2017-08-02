Dr. Mohamad Shaheedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Shaheedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Shaheedy, MD
Dr. Mohamad Shaheedy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Shaheedy's Office Locations
Mohamad Shaheedy MD5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 210, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 501-7111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! With so many years of experience you can trust him 100%
About Dr. Mohamad Shaheedy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 66 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1699855098
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
