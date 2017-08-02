See All Pediatricians in Encino, CA
Pediatrics
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
66 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohamad Shaheedy, MD

Dr. Mohamad Shaheedy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Shaheedy works at Mohamad Shaheedy MD in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shaheedy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mohamad Shaheedy MD
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 210, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 501-7111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Cholesterol Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2017
    About Dr. Mohamad Shaheedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 66 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1699855098
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamad Shaheedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaheedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaheedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shaheedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaheedy works at Mohamad Shaheedy MD in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shaheedy’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaheedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaheedy.

