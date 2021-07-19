Dr. Shahrour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamad Shahrour, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Shahrour, MD
Dr. Mohamad Shahrour, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Damascus U and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center, South Florida Baptist Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Shahrour works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shahrour's Office Locations
-
1
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd Fl 3, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7190
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shahrour?
I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Shahrour. He's knowledgeable, professional and interested in improving his patients' health.
About Dr. Mohamad Shahrour, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1689913758
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp
- Meridia Huron Hosp
- Damascus U
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahrour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahrour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahrour works at
Dr. Shahrour has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahrour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahrour speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahrour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahrour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahrour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahrour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.