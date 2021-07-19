See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Mohamad Shahrour, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.1 (10)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohamad Shahrour, MD

Dr. Mohamad Shahrour, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Damascus U and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center, South Florida Baptist Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Shahrour works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shahrour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clinic LLP
    Watson Clinic LLP
1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd Fl 3, Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 680-7190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital
  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Pulmonary Hypertension
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Pulmonary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 19, 2021
    I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Shahrour. He's knowledgeable, professional and interested in improving his patients' health.
    Maggie Potter — Jul 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mohamad Shahrour, MD
    About Dr. Mohamad Shahrour, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1689913758
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Hosp
    Internship
    • Meridia Huron Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Damascus U
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahrour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahrour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahrour works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shahrour’s profile.

    Dr. Shahrour has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahrour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahrour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahrour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahrour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahrour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

