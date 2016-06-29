Overview

Dr. Mohamad Sinno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Sinno works at St Elizabeth Medical Center Inc in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Gulf Breeze, FL and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.