Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD
Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Sonbol's Office Locations
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Sonbol has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonbol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sonbol speaks Arabic.
