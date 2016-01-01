See All Hematologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD

Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Sonbol works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sonbol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Gastrointestinal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mohamad Sonbol, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1578904173
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

