Overview of Dr. Mohamad Suede, MD

Dr. Mohamad Suede, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. Suede works at Suede Surgical Care in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.