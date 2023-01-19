Dr. Mohamad Zeineddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeineddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamad Zeineddin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Seton Family of Doctors4207 James Casey St Ste 215, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 324-3447
Seton Heart Institute at Seton Southwest7900 FM 1826 Ste 170, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 324-9250
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zeineddin has a very well run office. It is very efficient and runs on time. He introduces himself and his staff and provides business cards for future contacts. He is very personable, open to questions, provides a lot of feedback and information.
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Montreal Genl Hosp-McGill U
- Damascus Univ
- Damascus University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
