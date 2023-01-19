Dr. Mohamadali Eloubeidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eloubeidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamadali Eloubeidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mohamadali Eloubeidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Anniston Digestive Health PC901 Leighton Ave Ste 103, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-1001
Eloubeidi Gastroenterology and Associates LLC912 Snow St, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (256) 237-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eloubeidi is a wonderful man. He is highly knowledgeable, caring, compassionate and thorough. I would recommend him as a top-rate pick for providing a colonoscopy.
About Dr. Mohamadali Eloubeidi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eloubeidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eloubeidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eloubeidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eloubeidi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eloubeidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eloubeidi speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eloubeidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eloubeidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eloubeidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eloubeidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.