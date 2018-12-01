Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD
Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Aziz's Office Locations
Professional Psychiatric Services9117 Cincinnati Columbus Rd, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 229-7585Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Professional Psychiatric Services6402 Thornberry Ct, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 229-7585
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely amazing office! The staff is so personable.. We feel so welcome every time we walk through the doors there. As parents of two little ones, we often bring our 7 month old and 5 year old.. the girls at the front desk know them by name and literally come out into the waiting room and PLAY with my children! They always go above and beyond to work around our schedules and what’s does and doesn’t work best for us! I would recommend this office to anyone!
About Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760489421
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
