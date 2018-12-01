See All Psychiatrists in West Chester, OH
Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (42)
Map Pin Small West Chester, OH
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD

Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Aziz works at PROFESSIONAL PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES in West Chester, OH with other offices in Mason, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aziz's Office Locations

    Professional Psychiatric Services
    9117 Cincinnati Columbus Rd, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 229-7585
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Professional Psychiatric Services
    6402 Thornberry Ct, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 229-7585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 01, 2018
    Absolutely amazing office! The staff is so personable.. We feel so welcome every time we walk through the doors there. As parents of two little ones, we often bring our 7 month old and 5 year old.. the girls at the front desk know them by name and literally come out into the waiting room and PLAY with my children! They always go above and beyond to work around our schedules and what’s does and doesn’t work best for us! I would recommend this office to anyone!
    Kaeli Thomas-Burgess in Batavia, OH — Dec 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD
    About Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760489421
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

