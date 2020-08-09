Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel-Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Aziz, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Aziz, MD
Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Aziz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Abdel-Aziz works at
Dr. Abdel-Aziz's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Wound and Plastic Surgery Center119 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 916-1205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
A to Z Care for Women620 EICHENFELD DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 654-3200Monday10:00am - 4:30pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdel-Aziz?
Great doctor with all my baby how can I get me records ??
About Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Aziz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922024660
Education & Certifications
- Maryland General
- Mount Sinai
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdel-Aziz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdel-Aziz accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdel-Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdel-Aziz works at
Dr. Abdel-Aziz speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel-Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel-Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel-Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.