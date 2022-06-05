Overview of Dr. Mohamed Abdulhamid, MD

Dr. Mohamed Abdulhamid, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Abdulhamid works at Royal Spine Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.