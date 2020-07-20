Overview

Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ahmed works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Dover, DE with other offices in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.