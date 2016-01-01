Overview

Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Nishtar Med Coll and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Southwest Cardiology in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.