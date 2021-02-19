Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MD
Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
- 1 887 Hunts Point Ave Frnt 1, Bronx, NY 10474 Directions (718) 576-2512
- 2 9857 Corona Ave, Corona, NY 11368 Directions (718) 502-6161
- 3 3353 82nd St Apt B01, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 502-6161
- 4 4207 Astoria Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions (718) 502-6161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Ahmed cured my pain, I recently had a surgery done by him and I feel 100% better. Not to mention, the staff are always helpful. I recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Mohamed Ahmed, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1780818609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
