Dr. Mohamed Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Ali, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University of Khartown Sudan and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pasadena Center for Asthma & Lung Disorders5454 Central Ave Ste A, St Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 382-6542
-
2
All Florida Orthopaedic Associates1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 200, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Directions (727) 382-6540
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I've been seeing Dr Ali for a few years. He is so nice, he listens. I will recommend him
About Dr. Mohamed Ali, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, Arabic
- 1598794026
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- University of Khartown Sudan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.