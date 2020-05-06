Overview

Dr. Mohamed Ali, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University of Khartown Sudan and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Pasadena Center for Asthma & Lung Disorders in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.