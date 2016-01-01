See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Mohamed Almahmoud, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mohamed Almahmoud, MD

Dr. Mohamed Almahmoud, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Almahmoud works at Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Almahmoud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 6C, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3791
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Cardiology Associates of Houston
    2627 Chestnut Ridge Dr Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3792
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Arrhythmia Screening
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Arrhythmia Screening

Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Mohamed Almahmoud, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    • 1740569227
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
