Dr. Mohamed Azab, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mohamed Azab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. 

Dr. Azab works at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Oconto Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
    1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 429-1700
  2. 2
    HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
    855 S Main St, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 429-1700
  3. 3
    HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
    835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 429-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Mohamed Azab, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • English
  • 1013390434
Education & Certifications

  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mohamed Azab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Azab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Azab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Azab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azab.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

