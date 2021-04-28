Overview

Dr. Mohamed Bassiouny, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Cairo University Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Bassiouny works at Austin Heart - Cedar Park in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Electrophysiological Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.