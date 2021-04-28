Dr. Mohamed Bassiouny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassiouny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Bassiouny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Bassiouny, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Cairo University Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Bassiouny works at
Locations
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Austin3000 N Interstate 35 Ste 700, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 767-1149
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 170, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (737) 276-4199
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia6300 W Interstate 40 Ste 106, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 316-5444
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bassiouny has been treating my husband’s aFib for over 2 years and did his pacemaker. My husband has Alzheimers and Dr. Bassiouny and his staff at Round Rock and Austin are always considerate, professional, patient and make sure we understand instructions and situation. I highly recommend thus doctor.
About Dr. Mohamed Bassiouny, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1174757892
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cairo University Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
