Dr. Mohamed Kharfan-Dabaja, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Kharfan-Dabaja, MD
Dr. Mohamed Kharfan-Dabaja, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Kharfan-Dabaja's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer Surgery4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3271Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great transplant doctor. Wonderful experience.
About Dr. Mohamed Kharfan-Dabaja, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1336166230
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami- Jackson Memorial Hospital- Medical Oncology- Hematology
- Good Samaritan Hospital of Maryland - Internal Medicine
- Good Samaritan Hospital Of Maryland
- American University Of Beirut
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
