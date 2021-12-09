Overview of Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD

Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.



Dr. Dattu works at Psychiatric Practice LLC in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

