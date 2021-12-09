Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dattu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD
Dr. Mohamed Dattu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine.
Psychiatric Practice LLC14 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (724) 288-4007Monday2:30pm - 6:30pmTuesday2:30pm - 6:30pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday9:30am - 6:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pmSunday9:30am - 3:30pm
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- We do not accept health insurance
Dr. Dattu is very professional. He has a genuine interest in helping me overcome the many challenges I face. He always takes time to answer my questions. I always leave my appointment feeling more positive and hopeful. Thank you Dr.Dattu.
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1821028119
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Dattu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dattu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dattu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dattu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dattu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dattu.
