Dr. Mohamed El Geneidy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed El Geneidy, MD
Dr. Mohamed El Geneidy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Alexandria and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. El Geneidy's Office Locations
South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 461-3000
Kershawhealth1315 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions (803) 432-4311
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring doctor one could imagine. Generous with his time and knowledge and striving to comfort the patient and family throughout the cancer battle. My wife was fortunate to have his advice and guidance during her five year cancer struggle. Dr. El Geneidy was always there to explain and reassure. He is the best of the best - a sincere human being, talented clinician, approachable advisor, and knowledgeable oncologist. I cannot thank him enough for all the time he spent with my wife and me.
About Dr. Mohamed El Geneidy, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alexandria
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El Geneidy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El Geneidy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El Geneidy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El Geneidy has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Geneidy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El Geneidy speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. El Geneidy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Geneidy.
