Overview

Dr. Mohamed El Safadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.



Dr. El Safadi works at TPMG Gastroenterology in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.