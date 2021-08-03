Dr. Mohamed El Safadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Safadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed El Safadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mohamed El Safadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Locations
TPMG Gastroenterology11751 Rock Landing Dr # 1, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 240-2700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I truly enjoy having Dr. El-Safadi as a doctor. He was referred by my general practitioner. He is very sweet and always concerned with what is going on with you. He spends a lot of time with patients trying to figure out what is happening with you. I think some reviews comment on certain questions he might ask you, but I feel it is simply a cultural difference. He has great care and concern behind everything he says/asks. I've also communicated with him through email and he calls back ASAP to talk with you. My one concern is that the office environment feels 'cold', as in not inviting. His staff are not smiling & welcoming you.
About Dr. Mohamed El Safadi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- U Sherbrooke/U Montreal|Wellesley Hosp U Toronto
- U Sherbrooke
- U Algiers Hosp
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
