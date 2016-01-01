Dr. Elnabtity has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed Elnabtity, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Elnabtity, MD
Dr. Mohamed Elnabtity, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Memorial Healthcare and Sparrow Clinton Hospital.
Lansing Neurosurgery1575 Ramblewood Dr Ste 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 827-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Memorial Healthcare
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University Of Ar
- University Of Ar
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Elnabtity accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elnabtity has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elnabtity on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elnabtity speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elnabtity. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elnabtity.
