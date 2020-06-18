Dr. Mohamed Elrahman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elrahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Elrahman, MD
Dr. Mohamed Elrahman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Chp Wound Care Center1264 Metropolitan Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (850) 523-7410
- Humana
He is a very good doctor and very patient and listen to me and always try to get the details
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1235169699
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Dr. Elrahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elrahman accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
