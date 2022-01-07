Dr. Elsamra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed Elsamra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Elsamra, MD
Dr. Mohamed Elsamra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Elsamra works at
Dr. Elsamra's Office Locations
Midwestern Connecticut Counsel On Alcoholism38 OLD RIDGEBURY RD, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-4515
Elevate Health and Wellness179 Post Rd W, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 450-4882Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful I found Dr. Elsamra, and honestly, the whole team at Elevate Health. I was desperate for help for quite some-time, and after my experience at two other facilities, I was running out of hope. After my first consultation with Dr. Elsamra, I felt I had found the help I had been searching for. The team produced a well-rounded treatment plan to address several elements in my life, to give me the components I needed to move forward and flourish. Within Elevate Health I am able to not only meet with Dr. Elsamra, but also an individual therapist, a family/marriage counselor, and a small support group. I have found Dr. Elsamra and the team he put together to be thorough, thoughtful, informative, and discreet. Working with an entire team that can collaborate with each other has been essential to my recovery, and I am thankful for each of them.
About Dr. Mohamed Elsamra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1457464406
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
