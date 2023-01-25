Dr. Etafy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed Etafy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Etafy, MD
Dr. Mohamed Etafy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etafy's Office Locations
- 1 8932 SW 97th Ave Ste E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 270-3400
Jackson South Community Hospital9333 SW 152nd St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 256-4334Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He save my life in a emergency case
About Dr. Mohamed Etafy, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1285900456
