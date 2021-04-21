Overview of Dr. Mohamed Farhat, MD

Dr. Mohamed Farhat, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Farhat works at Michiana Hematology Oncology, PC in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN, South Bend, IN and Westville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.