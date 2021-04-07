Dr. Mohamed Foda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Foda, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Foda, MD
Dr. Mohamed Foda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They completed their residency with Marshall U SOM
Dr. Foda's Office Locations
Quintana Ob-gyn Services PA6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 207, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 371-2011
Lake City OBGYN3140 NW Medical Center Ln Ste 140, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 438-5095
Women's Group of North Florida6440 W Newberry Rd Ste 202, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 792-6123
UF Health Family Medical Group - Starke1550 S Water St, Starke, FL 32091 Directions (904) 368-2480
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so fortunate that Dr. Foda is my OB/GYN. He explains everything, listens carefully, and works with me to resolve any issues or concerns I have. He is fantastic!
About Dr. Mohamed Foda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Marshall U SOM
Dr. Foda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foda has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foda speaks Arabic and French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Foda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.