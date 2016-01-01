Dr. Mohamed Gaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Gaber, MD
Dr. Mohamed Gaber, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA.
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3871
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Cigna
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Gaber accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaber works at
Dr. Gaber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.