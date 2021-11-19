Dr. Mohamed Gendy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gendy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Gendy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Gendy, MD
Dr. Mohamed Gendy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Gendy's Office Locations
1
Springfield304 W Hay St Ste 311, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 877-5050
2
Prairie Eye Center2000 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 323-1146
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When you get expertise, compassion, & great personality in a physician, then you have hit the jackpot! That is what you get with Dr. Gendy!
About Dr. Mohamed Gendy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconisin
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gendy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gendy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gendy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gendy has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gendy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gendy speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gendy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gendy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gendy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gendy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.