Dr. Mohamed Gendy, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mohamed Gendy, MD

Dr. Mohamed Gendy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Dr. Gendy works at Prairie Eye Center, Ltd in Decatur, IL with other offices in Jacksonville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gendy's Office Locations

    Springfield
    304 W Hay St Ste 311, Decatur, IL 62526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 877-5050
    Prairie Eye Center
    2000 W Morton Ave, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 323-1146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Chorioretinal Scars
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Chorioretinal Scars

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2021
    When you get expertise, compassion, & great personality in a physician, then you have hit the jackpot! That is what you get with Dr. Gendy!
    Priscilla Moody — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Mohamed Gendy, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Arabic
    • 1508183427
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Wisconisin
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
