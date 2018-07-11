Dr. Mohamed Ghraowi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghraowi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Ghraowi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Ghraowi, MD
Dr. Mohamed Ghraowi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Ghraowi works at
Dr. Ghraowi's Office Locations
Mercy Medical Center Redding2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-6458
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love this doctor!! Have been his patient since 2000. He genuinely cares about his patients. He listens to your concerns and takes the time to explain things to you.
About Dr. Mohamed Ghraowi, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1942201439
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Brooklyn Hosp
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghraowi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghraowi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghraowi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghraowi has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghraowi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghraowi speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghraowi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghraowi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghraowi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghraowi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.