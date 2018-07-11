Overview of Dr. Mohamed Ghraowi, MD

Dr. Mohamed Ghraowi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Ghraowi works at Mercy Medical Center Redding in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.