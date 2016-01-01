Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD
Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suez Canal University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Dr. Hamza works at
Dr. Hamza's Office Locations
Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians Columbus - Bing Cancer Center500 Thomas Ln Ste 2E, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 533-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Suez Canal University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamza accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamza has seen patients for Brain Cancer and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamza.
