Overview of Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD

Dr. Mohamed Hamza, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suez Canal University and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Hamza works at OhioHealth Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.