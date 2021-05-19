Dr. Mohamed Helal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Helal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Florida Urology Partners, LLP1 Davis Blvd Ste 604, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 258-9565
Florida Urology Partners Llp3140 S Falkenburg Rd Ste 203, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 258-9565
Outpatient Surgery Center At Tgh Brandon Healthple10740 Palm River Rd, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 660-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent ! He removed a stag horn calculus (kidney stone)from my kidney when no other doctors wanted to attempt this ! He is kind, caring, professional and an expert in his field.
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427012541
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Helal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helal has seen patients for Polyuria, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Helal speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Helal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helal.
