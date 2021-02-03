Overview of Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD

Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN. MD and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Axis Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Farmers Branch, TX and Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.