Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN. MD and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
Axis Medical Center1801 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Directions (612) 823-2947
Dallas Medical Center9 Medical Pkwy Ste 102, Farmers Branch, TX 75234 Directions (945) 205-0333Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Epic Surgery Clinic811 S Central Expy Ste 103, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (945) 205-0333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ibrahim operated on me twice, on 2 separate occasions. Once for my appendix (emergency appy) and once for my gallbladder. I was back to work in no time at all and had no complications from surgery. He is a knowledgeable surgeon with good bedside manner. He also speaks several languages to include English, Spanish and Somali.
About Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Somali and Spanish
- 1316125743
Education & Certifications
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN. MD
- Kennesaw State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibrahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
