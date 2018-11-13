Overview

Dr. Mohamed Jasser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jasser works at Regional Medical Center - Cardiology in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.