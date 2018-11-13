Dr. Mohamed Jasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Jasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Jasser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Rmc Cardiology901 Leighton Ave Ste 307, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 231-8636
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such a knowledgeable doctor of heart & venous medicine!! He did ultrasounds of both my heart & legs, and I had the results & the diagnosis in the same visit. On my third visit, a laser surgery was conducted, and it changed my life greatly for the better. Also, Dr. Nasser has a knowledgeable & wonderful staff. I would highly recommend Dr. Nasser & his staff by giving them 5 stars. If I could rate 10 stars, I would! I would like to give a tremendous thank you to them all!
About Dr. Mohamed Jasser, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154392330
Education & Certifications
- Metro Genl/Case West Res
- Mount Carmel Med Ctr
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Jasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jasser works at
Dr. Jasser has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jasser speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.