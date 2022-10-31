Overview of Dr. Mohamed Khalil, MD

Dr. Mohamed Khalil, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Medicine



Dr. Khalil works at Clear Lake Specialties in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Autonomic Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.