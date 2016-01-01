Overview of Dr. Mohamed Khodeir, MD

Dr. Mohamed Khodeir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Khodeir works at ZAFRIN B. SYED,M.D., PLLC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Marijuana Addiction and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.