Dr. Mohamed Meeran Jr, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeran Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Meeran Jr, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Meeran Jr, MB BS
Dr. Mohamed Meeran Jr, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Pottsville, PA.
Dr. Meeran Jr works at
Dr. Meeran Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Lvpg Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Mauch Chunk Street316 Mauch Chunk St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5630
-
2
Lehigh Valley Hospital - Schuylkill S. Jackson Street700 E Norwegian St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-4000
-
3
Pottsville Internists Associates100 Schuylkill Medical Plz Ste 206, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 621-5630
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meeran Jr?
About Dr. Mohamed Meeran Jr, MB BS
- General Surgery
- English
- 1073583191
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meeran Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeran Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeran Jr works at
Dr. Meeran Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeran Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeran Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeran Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeran Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeran Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.