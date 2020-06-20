Overview

Dr. Mohamed Mitwally, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minia.



Dr. Mitwally works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Temple, TX with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.