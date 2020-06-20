See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Temple, TX
Dr. Mohamed Mitwally, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mohamed Mitwally, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minia.

Dr. Mitwally works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Temple, TX with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 (254) 724-2111
    606 24th Ave S # 500, Minneapolis, MN 55454 (612) 372-7050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Kentucky Medical Assistance Assignment
    • MultiPlan
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mohamed Mitwally, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Somali
    NPI Number
    • 1790855716
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Minia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohamed Mitwally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitwally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mitwally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitwally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitwally.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitwally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitwally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

