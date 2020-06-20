Dr. Mohamed Mitwally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitwally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Mitwally, MD
Dr. Mohamed Mitwally, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Minia.
Scott & White Memorial Hospital2401 S 31ST ST, Temple, TX 76508 Directions (254) 724-2111
- 2 606 24th Ave S # 500, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 372-7050
Dr. Mitwally changed my life. After 10 years of seeing doctor after doctor, through a referral of a family member I met him. Instantly we knew something was different, he's the best fertility doctor I've ever met. I have had 3 successful pregnancies all 18 months apart and I couldn't be happier and recommend him more! He is caring and goes above and beyond to help in any way possible, from office visits to medications to even communication by text. He made my dream of becoming a mother possible, thank you Dr. Mitwally and thank you also to your excellent staff!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Somali
- University Of Minia
Dr. Mitwally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitwally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitwally speaks Arabic and Somali.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitwally. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitwally.
