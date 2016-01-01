Overview of Dr. Mohamed Mohamed, MD

Dr. Mohamed Mohamed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Mohamed works at SPECTRUM HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Ashland, KY and Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.