Dr. Mohamed Mohamed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Mohamed, MD
Dr. Mohamed Mohamed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. Mohamed works at
Dr. Mohamed's Office Locations
Shmg Allergy & Immunology - Grand Rapids3271 Clear Vista Ct NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7293
Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Interventional Spine613 23rd St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 408-7438Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 33 Germantown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mohamed Mohamed, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1861742751
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
