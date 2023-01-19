Overview

Dr. Mohamed Naem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State School Of Medicine/Detroit Med Center and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Naem works at North Shore Gastroenterology in Brooklyn, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.