Dr. Mohamed Naem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Naem, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State School Of Medicine/Detroit Med Center and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Naem works at
Locations
Northshore Gastroenterology7580 Northcliff Ave Ste 1000, Brooklyn, OH 44144 Directions (440) 808-1212Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Shore Gastroenterology850 Columbia Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've known Dr. Naem for almost 3 years now and I have to say he is the most down to earth doc you will ever meet. Talking to him is like talking to one of your friends. He is super smart and great at what he does. He actually cares about every single one of his patients and truly wants to help you feel better. I would recommend him to all my friends and family. Keep up the good work Dr. Naem!!!
About Dr. Mohamed Naem, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1588981195
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve Univ, Univ Hosps of Cleveland
- Wayne State School Of Medicine/Detroit Med Center
- Wayne State University (Detroit,Mi)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
