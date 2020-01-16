Overview

Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, McLaren St. Luke's and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Osman works at University Pain Clinic in Bowling Green, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.