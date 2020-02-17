Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with NY Med Coll-St Vincents Hosp
Dr. Osman works at
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group817 S University Dr Ste 104, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Broward Health Physician Group3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 302, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osman is very caring and compassionate. He takes his time to listen to you and you do not feel rushed.
About Dr. Mohamed Osman, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1730103961
Education & Certifications
- NY Med Coll-St Vincents Hosp
- Nyu-Va Hosp
- Cairo U Hosps
