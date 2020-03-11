Overview

Dr. Mohamed Othman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Mansoura University and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Othman works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.