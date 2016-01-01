Overview of Dr. Mohamad Rahbar, MD

Dr. Mohamad Rahbar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eastpointe, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Rahbar works at Great Lakes Medical Group in Eastpointe, MI with other offices in Saint Clair Shores, MI and Roseville, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.