Dr. Mohamed Ramadan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Ramadan, MD
Dr. Mohamed Ramadan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Ramadan's Office Locations
Mohave Mental Health Clinic Inc1145 Marina Blvd, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 758-5905
Mohave Mental Health Clinic2187 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 855-3432
- 3 1848 Highway 95 Ste 101, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 704-4149
- 4 2580 Highway 95 Ste 210, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 758-5905
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and caring psychiatrist Respects his patients listened to me and answered my questions
About Dr. Mohamed Ramadan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225025984
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramadan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramadan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramadan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramadan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramadan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramadan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramadan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.