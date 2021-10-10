Overview of Dr. Mohamed Ramadan, MD

Dr. Mohamed Ramadan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Ramadan works at Mohave Mental Health Clinic in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.