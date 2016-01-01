Dr. Mohamed Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohamed Saleh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mohamed Saleh, MD
Dr. Mohamed Saleh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh's Office Locations
- 1 911 N Buffalo Dr Unit 206/213, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 405-8088
-
2
Ardha Mobile MD LLC2619 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 805-3059
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleh?
About Dr. Mohamed Saleh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407800766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.