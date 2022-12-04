Overview of Dr. Mohamed Sameen, MD

Dr. Mohamed Sameen, MD is a Pulmonologist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Sameen works at Island Concierge Medical Services Pllc in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.