Overview of Dr. Mohamed Sayed, MD

Dr. Mohamed Sayed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.